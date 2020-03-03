UN rights chief moves Supreme Court over CAA, India says our internal matter

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has filed an application in the Supreme Court over the Citizenship Amendment Act in an unprecedented move strongly criticised by India, which said no foreign party has any locus standi to intervene in its internal matters. India's Permanent Mission in Geneva was informed on Monday evening by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet that her office has filed an intervention application in the Supreme Court on the amended citizenship law, MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to queries.

The Supreme Court is hearing a batch of pleas challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). "The CAA is an internal matter of India and concerns the sovereign right of the Indian Parliament to make laws. We strongly believe that no foreign party has any locus standi on issues pertaining to India's sovereignty," Kumar said.

India is clear that the CAA is constitutionally valid and complies with all requirements of its constitutional values, he said. "It is reflective of our long standing national commitment in respect of human rights issues arising from the tragedy of the Partition of India," he said.

"India is a democratic country governed by the rule of law. We all have utmost respect for and full trust in our independent judiciary. We are confident that our sound and legally sustainable position will be vindicated by the Supreme Court," he said. When asked whether OHCHR can approach the Supreme Court, an official said it was for the Supreme Court to decide.

The CAA, which was notified on January 10, grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim minorities -- Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian -- who migrated to India from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh till December 31, 2014, following persecution over their faith. The country has witnessed widespread protests across the country over the CAA..

