Mumbai: Gujarat-based man held for chain snatching

A man who came from Vadodara in Gujarat to meet his wife and in-laws residing in Santacruz area of the metropolis has been arrested for chain snatching, police said on Tuesday. Hemant Manjrekar, on Saturday, allegedly snatched the chain of collegian Anisha Limbachiya when the latter was in an autorickshaw stuck in traffic in Vakola, an official said.

"He was drunk at the time and committed the act to buy more alcohol. He used to stay in Andheri but shifted to Vadodara. He has a chain snatching case registered against his name in MIDC police station as well. He arrived in the city just three days before the incident," he said. Manjrekar was arrested under section 392 (robbery) and the victim's chain has been recovered, Assistant Inspector Sagar Nikam of Vakola police station said..

