NCPCR team visits relief camps in riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi to assess condition of children

A team of apex child rights body NCPCR on Tuesday visited relief camps in violence-hit areas of northeast Delhi to assess the condition of children staying there

A member of the team said they are visiting relief camps in hospitals to assess how children are coping with the mental trauma

The relief camps have been set up by the Delhi government for the families affected in the communal violence, which broke out over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in northeast Delhi last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.