No major terror attack in country's hinterland in last 3 yrs; over 1,500 incidents in J-K: MHA

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 17:37 IST
  • Created: 03-03-2020 17:37 IST
No major terror attack took place in the hinterland of the country during the last three years, except a grenade attack in Amritsar in November 2018, the Home Ministry informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Jammu and Kashmir reported over 1,500 terror incidents during the period, it said.

The grenade attack in Amritsar took place at a prayer hall in Adliwal village on November 18, 2018, wherein three persons were killed, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said. "As per available information, the involvement of Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) has come to notice in this incident. The Punjab Police has arrested three persons involved in this attack," he said.

The data presented by the minister in response to a question also showed that 1,550 terror incidents were reported in Jammu and Kashmir between 2017 and 2019 and 251 security personnel, 118 civilians and 627 terrorists were killed during the period. Reddy said terrorism is largely sponsored from across the border as Pakistan's snooping and espionage agency ISI has close links with terrorist outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Hizbul Mujahideen and it provides them safe havens, material support, finance and other logistics to carry out terrorist activities in India.

"No major terror attack took place in the hinterland of the country during the last three years, except a grenade attack in... Amritsar, wherein three persons were killed," he said. On a question about undertrial terrorists, the minister said the data is maintained by the state governments since 'Public Order', 'Police' and 'Prison' are State subjects as per the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India.

At the central government level, he said, the cases relating to terrorist acts are investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, provides for constitution of special courts, registered by the NIA, where such cases are heard on day-to-day basis and get precedence over other cases.

"Accordingly, 49 courts all over India have been designated as Special NIA Courts for speedy disposal of cases relating to all accused arrested by NIA in terror cases," Reddy said. He said financial assistance is given to victims of terror attacks. The state government initially gives financial relief to the civilian victim or next of kin of victim, which is Rs 5 lakh in case of death or permanent incapacitation, and then seeks reimbursement of the expenditure from the Centre.

"Apart from it, the concerned State Governments also provide assistance to the victims as per their policy," he added. Reddy said a total reimbursement of Rs 4.30 crore has been issued in fiscal years 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19.

"The ex-gratia/compensation is paid to the families of security personnel as per the extant guidelines of CAPFs/Army/State Governments and under the 'Security Related Expenditure (SRE) Scheme' for the State Police/Security Personnel/civilian victims," he said..

