42-year-old man commits suicide in Kerala's Wayanad

A 42-year-old man on Tuesday committed suicide in Wayanad. The man, identified as Sanal, a native of Meppadi, was found hanging in his temporary house on Tuesday morning.

Sanal's family said that he was upset over not getting any relief assistance from the government after he suffered losses in last year's floods.

The Meppdi police have registered a case for unnatural death and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

