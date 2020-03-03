Prayer meet in city for people of China

A prayer meet was held in the city on Tuesday for the people of China where the death toll in the deadly coronavirus disease has reached 2,943. Chinese Consul General in Kolkata Zha Liyou joined the prayer meet as did the spiritual leaders from all religions.

An overwhelmed Liyou said he had prayed that the disease be defeated soon. The prayer meet was organised by the Rakshak Foundation..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.