Coronavirus: Govt asks TV, FM channels to publicise travel advisory, awareness messages

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 19:35 IST
  • Created: 03-03-2020 19:35 IST
The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Tuesday urged all private radio and TV channels to give "adequate publicity" to the travel advisory issued by the Health Ministry in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in China and its spread in some other countries. The Health Ministry issued the travel advisory on Tuesday -- a day after two fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in India -- suspending all regular visas/e-visas granted on or before March 3 to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan, who have not yet entered India.

The advisory also suspends visa on arrival (VoA) issued by March 3 to Japan and South Korea nationals who have not yet entered India. In its advisory, the I&B Ministry has asked all the private satellite news channels and private FM radio channels to publicise the travel advisory.

The channels can also run tickers on coronavirus, it said. "Electronic media has always been in the forefront to carry such message as it is a powerful tool to reach out to the people in the country. In order to make this effort successful, it has been felt that support, assistance and contribution of private TV channels and FM radio channels will be of immense use," the advisory said..

