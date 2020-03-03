Jaishankar holds discussions with Danish Parliamentary Foreign Policy Committee delegation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met a delegation of the Danish Parliamentary Foreign Policy Committee and held a discussion on India's developmental priorities and global outlook. In a tweet, Jaishankar said they agreed that they would help drive a stronger partnership with Europe and Denmark. "Welcomed Danish Parliamentary Foreign Policy Committee delegation led by @martinlidegaard. Very good conversation on India's developmental priorities and global outlook. Agreed that they would help drive a stronger partnership with Europe and Denmark," he tweeted.

In another tweet, Jaishankar said he also met "former president of Iceland and Chairman of @_Arctic_Circle @ORGrimsson". "Appreciate his insights on Arctic issues and climate change," he said..

