Left Menu
Development News Edition

NE Delhi violence: Man who brandished gun at unarmed policeman arrested from UP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 21:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 21:23 IST
NE Delhi violence: Man who brandished gun at unarmed policeman arrested from UP

Shahrukh Pathan, whose video of confronting a policeman while brandishing a gun at him during violence at northeast Delhi's Maujpur last week went viral, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) AK Singhla said Pathan (23) fled to Punjab after his video was widely circulated on social media and shown on news channels.

Later, he hid at a friend's house in Shamli, he added. Based on information received and extensive discreet inquiries conducted in different parts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, the police zeroed in on the area around Shamli and Kairana, Singhla said.

On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, police received information that Pathan would be coming to Shamli bus stand between 10 am and 12 noon to meet someone, he said. A trap was laid and he was arrested, the officer added.

"He (Shahrukh) was planning to flee Shamli but was nabbed and later brought to Delhi," Singhla said. "We are trying to recover the pistol used by him during the violence. He was fond of buying pistols. He had procured a 7.65 mm pistol and ammunition about two years ago from one of his (factory) labourers," he said.

"The good quality semi-automatic pistol (that Pathan used during the northeast Delhi violence) was bought from Munger in Bihar," he added. Singhla said Pathan had gone to the protest alone. He had five bullets but two of them fell. He fired the remaining three.

"He will be produced in court and taken into police remand," the officer said. During interrogation, Pathan told police that he opened fire in a fit of rage as stone pelting was going on, he added.

In the viral video, Pathan, a resident of northeast Delhi's Ghonda, could be seen pointing his pistol at the policeman on the Jaffrabad-Maujpur road on February 24. According to police, he threatened the policeman, Deepak Dahiya, before fleeing.

Police are also trying to trace his family members, who are absconding, Singhla said. A college dropout, Pathan was interested in bodybuilding and modelling. He used to make TikTok videos. He owns a shop and a socks manufacturing factory in Ghonda, he added. After the incident, he was initially roaming in Delhi. He left after his video went viral and was shown on news channels, Singhla said.

He first went to Punjab. Then he hid in Bareilly before moving to a friend's place in Shamli, he said. Efforts are being made to recover his weapon. He is being interrogated about his role in the riots and that of others known to him, he added.

No criminal background of Pathan has been found so far. His father was found involved in a narcotics case, the police said. They said investigation is underway to ascertain if he is associated with any gang or part of any conspiracy.

The vehicle used by the accused to flee Delhi has also not been recovered yet, they said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Tokyo torchlighting ceremony hit by coronavirus measures

Crowds will be smaller and receptions have been scrapped at the Tokyo 2020 torch lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia, Greece next week as the Hellenic Olympic Committee HOC introduced measures to protect against the coronavirus, it said on...

Noida: Five held for robbery targeted people through dating app for gays

The five robbers arrested by the Noida police a day before had allegedly looted several people they met through a dating application for gays, officials said on Tuesday.&#160; The accused would chat with gullible targets on the app and s...

Dr. Kevin Kariuki is new VP for Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth of AfDB

The African Development Bank Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Kevin Kanina Kariuki as the Vice President for Power, Energy, Climate Green Growth, effective from 16 April 2020.Kariuki, a Kenyan national, is a chartered el...

Exiled Morales says fears fraud in next Bolivia vote, or coup after

Bolivian former President Evo Morales, who resigned last year under pressure from the military, says he is confident his political party will win re-run elections scheduled for May, but fears they will be fraudulent or followed by a coup. I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020