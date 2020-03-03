Left Menu
Punjab: Cong MLA takes on own govt, raises issues of transport, sand mafia

Congress MLA Raja Amrinder Singh Warring on Tuesday took on his government over the issue of alleged transport and mining mafias in the state, saying the party will have to face consequence if they were not eliminated. Participating in a discussion on the state budget in the Punjab assembly, the Gidderbaha legislator said they felt embarrassed when people asked them about the "elimination" of the transport mafia.

"A transport policy should be prepared as soon as possible. In its absence, our government goes on the back foot. Whenever people raise this issue, we feel embarrassed. I say it with folded hands that a transport policy should be framed," said Warring. "If we could not make it this year, then no matter what we do for the welfare of people, we will have to face consequences," added Warring. Earlier, during the zero hour, Warring claimed that the transport minister was "helpless" in removing a senior official of the regional transport authority at Faridkot.

Warring said he had sought the replacement of the officer as a case had been registered against him. "When I asked the minister concerned Razia ji for replacing the RTA, she said orders come from the above and we cannot change the RTA. We even cannot change an RTA. This should be probed. Who appointed them," he asked.

Responding to it, Transport Minister Razia Sultana said of 11 RTAs in the state, five were department officials while six were PCS officers who were posted by the CM's office. The minister said she would recommend that the RTA concerned should be changed. Warring also raised the issue of the sand mafia in the state and claimed that a man from Rajasthan had bagged maximum contracts of sand mining in the state.

He reminded the treasury benches about the promise of ending the sand mafia in the state. "It is our responsibility to make sand available to people free of charge," he said. "If we fail to resolve the issues of sand and transport, we may bring whatever budget, things will not work for us," he asserted, drawing support from several party colleagues.

The MLA also pointed out a Rs 600 crore drop in excise collection from liquor business and said the accountability of the officials concerned should be fixed. "Liquor is costly in our state and even then we are facing losses," said Warring..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

