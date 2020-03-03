Left Menu
Haryana Assembly passes eight Bills

  • PTI
  • Chandigarh
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 22:22 IST
  • Created: 03-03-2020 22:22 IST
The Haryana Assembly on Tuesday passed eight Bills, some of them after detailed discussion with opposition Congress members raising queries. Among the Bills which were passed included the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Haryana Amendment Bill, 2020) which was introduced by Women and Child Development Minister Kamlesh Dhanda. It was passed unanimously by the House.

The Bill seeks to amend Section 3 (I) of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. As per the Bill, "The Apex Court reached a conclusion that the best solution has been found by the State of Karnataka — the State Legislature of Karnataka (in 2016) has inserted sub-section (1A) in Section 3 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 thereby declaring that henceforth every child marriage that is solemnized is void. "Meaning thereby any marital relationship between a man and a girl aged between 15 to 18 years shall be void and it will make sexual intercourse as an offence defined as rape in POCSO Act." The Haryana Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, was also passed by the Assembly after a brief discussion.

As per the private universities amendment bill, O P Jindal Global University, Sonipat, a private university, had submitted application before the Union HRD Ministry to declare it as an institution of eminence deemed to be university, Education Minister Kanwar Pal informed the House. Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal sought to know from Education Minister, who introduced the Bill, why the private university wanted to change its present status to "deemed to be university".

Some other Congress party members too joined the discussion before the Bill was passed. Kanwar Pal told them that the request to declare the varsity as "an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University" had come from the private university.

Under the Haryana Private Universities Act, 2006, in case a state private university is recommended for selection as an Institution of Eminence, it has to submit an undertaking from respective state government that the state government will introduce an appropriate legislation in the State Legislature for withdrawal of private university status before declaring them as Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, the House was informed. The House also passed the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

As per the Bill, the licenses granted under the provision of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act of 1975 are renewed for a period of five years. However, it has been observed that different licensed colonies may be at different stages of development/construction and accordingly may not require fixed license renewal period of five years for completion of the colony. The amendment would now allow license renewal period ranging from 1 to 5 years as per requirement.

The Assembly also passed the Haryana Group 'D' Employees (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2020. The House was informed that the Haryana Group 'D' employees (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2018, wad enacted with an object of providing common service, minimum age, common minimum qualifications, transparent selection criteria along with some weightage for socioeconomic status, experience and doing away with practice of interviews for recruitment to various Group 'D' posts.

However, the state has faced some difficulties while interpreting and implementing the provisions of the Act of 2018 and in order to mitigate these difficulties, it became necessary to make certain amendments in the Act, the House was further informed..

