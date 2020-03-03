Left Menu
Development News Edition

Child sexual exploitation, abuse reality in all parts of world, rights council hears

In a report to the Member States at the UN’s top rights forum, independent expert Maud de Boer-Buquicchio reiterated concerns about protection gaps for children who are increasingly using the internet at a younger age.

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 22:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 22:34 IST
Child sexual exploitation, abuse reality in all parts of world, rights council hears
“Children continue to be sold and trafficked within their own countries and across borders for the purposes of sexual exploitation”, the UN Special Rapporteur on sale and sexual exploitation of children warned. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Child sexual exploitation, sexual abuse and the use of children in prostitution "are a reality in all parts of the world", the Human Rights Council heard on Tuesday.

In a report to the Member States at the UN's top rights forum, independent expert Maud de Boer-Buquicchio reiterated concerns about protection gaps for children who are increasingly using the internet at a younger age.

She warned that while the growth of the internet had benefited people's lives in many ways, it has also offered "secrecy, anonymity and opacity" to perpetrators who often act "with utter impunity".

Children sold, forced to perform online

"Children continue to be sold and trafficked within their own countries and across borders for the purposes of sexual exploitation", the UN Special Rapporteur on sale and sexual exploitation of children warned.

"Children are coerced into participation in pornographic performances online. Young girls and boys are lured with false promises and coerced into the sex trade, domestic servitude, forced labor, begging and forced marriage."

The Special Rapporteur also noted that some States continue to prosecute children who are forced to carry out sex acts online.

This is despite clear guidance from child rights experts that children are victims and should never be criminalized.

The staggering rise in abhorrent material

In her report, the Special Rapporteur said that in 2017, there were 78,589 online sites containing child sexual abuse material.

By 2018, the number of websites showing this material had increased by 32 percent.

Ms. de Boer-Buquicchio also told the Council that in 2019, the International Criminal Police Organization, INTERPOL, held as potential evidence more than 1.5 million images and videos.

She also cited studies showing what she called "an extremely alarming pattern of increasingly younger victims often being subjected to severe abuse", with 28 percent of victims younger than 10 years old.

Lack of information, hampered by stigma

The true scale of the crimes committed against children is unknown, the Human Rights Council heard.

This is partly because of a lack of centralized data on the scourge and a lack of reporting bodies.

But it is also owing to a deeply ingrained culture of "silence, shame and stigma" that still surrounds child sexual abuse and exploitation, the Special Rapporteur said.

The rights expert also noted that the worst affected are children who've been marginalized through poverty, conflict, social exclusion or discrimination.

And she warned about the continuing fast-paced expansion of information and communications technology which had provided "a variety of tools" for offenders, traffickers and criminal groups to use to identify and target children.

These include live streaming services, encrypted communication systems, and peer-to-peer platforms, she explained, along with anonymous payment applications that are used by perpetrators "to create safe spaces for themselves online, share child sexual abuse material and communicate with each other and with victims with anonymity".

Ever-more complex web thwarts investigations

Another harmful trend was the growing use of sites that are purposefully hidden and can only be accessed through virtual private networks and peer-to-peer file-sharing networks, making it increasingly difficult for police to investigate.

"This considerably reduces the capacity of law enforcement to identify those at the origin of the production and dissemination of harmful material stored and shared online," Ms. de Boer-Buquicchio told the Human Rights Council.

In 2016, the International Labour Organization (ILO) estimated that one million children were subjected to commercial sexual exploitation.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) reported that 28 percent of trafficking victims worldwide detected in 2016, were children.

Furthermore, 72 percent of all girls and 23 percent of all boys who were trafficked, were done so for the purposes of sexual exploitation.

Given the lack of comprehensive data at a national level and taking into account difficulties in reporting these crimes, the real scale of the problem is likely underestimated, the Special Rapporteur maintained.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Custom officials arrest 1 person with over 2 kg gold at Chennai Airport

Customs officials at the Chennai International Airport arrested one person with 2.095 kg gold on Tuesday.The gold worth Rs 91.18 lakh was seized under the Customs Act, 1962, today at the Chennai International Airport.Further details are awa...

Target says shoppers stocking up on essentials over coronavirus fears

Target Corp said on Tuesday it was seeing a surge in store traffic in the United States as people stockpile disinfectants and food amid the coronavirus outbreak.Weve certainly seen a U.S. consumer thats starting to stock up on household ess...

Alibaba's AliExpress warns of possible coronavirus delays

AliExpress, the global e-commerce platform of Chinese online shopping giant Alibaba , warned customers on Tuesday that there may be some delivery delays due to the coronavirus outbreak. AliExpress is one of the most downloaded shopping apps...

Raj: Army chopper makes precautionary landing in Jodhpur

An Army helicopter made a precautionary landing in an agriculture field in Balesar near here on Tuesday, an official said. After making some necessary checks, the Chetak helicopter flew back to an Army base in Jodhpur, defence spokesperso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020