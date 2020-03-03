J and K police pick up Telangana villager for questioning

Karimnagar (Telangana), Mar 3 (PTI): Jammu and Kashmirpolice on Tuesday took into custody a villager from Jagtialdistrict for questioning for allegedly transferring Rs 9,000to a person working as a labourer on the army campus in Jammu,police said

According to Mallapur inspector Ravi, the labourer wasarrested on suspicion that he had shared army secrets witha woman friend on a social media site

During investigation, it was reportedly found that thevillager transferred the money to the labourer's account.

