J and K police pick up Telangana villager for questioning
Karimnagar (Telangana), Mar 3 (PTI): Jammu and Kashmirpolice on Tuesday took into custody a villager from Jagtialdistrict for questioning for allegedly transferring Rs 9,000to a person working as a labourer on the army campus in Jammu,police said
According to Mallapur inspector Ravi, the labourer wasarrested on suspicion that he had shared army secrets witha woman friend on a social media site
During investigation, it was reportedly found that thevillager transferred the money to the labourer's account.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Karimnagar
- Telangana
- Jammu
- Mallapur