Six who came in contact with Coronavirus infected Delhi man test negative

Six people from Noida who had been put under observation for suspected Coronavirus infection after they attended a birthday party hosted by an infected Delhi resident, have tested negative for the virus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 09:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 09:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Six people from Noida who had been put under observation for suspected Coronavirus infection after they attended a birthday party hosted by an infected Delhi resident, have tested negative for the virus. However, District Magistrate BN Singh said that these will be put under home quarantine for the next 14 days.

"Coronavirus samples taken from 6 people in Noida tested negative but they will need to be under home quarantine for the next 14 days and if symptoms develop, they can be retested again. Government and administration are keeping a watch close watch and there is no need to panic," Singh said. He also added that the district administration has not issued any school closure order.

Earlier, a school in Noida was shut down on Tuesday after the first Coronavirus patient from Delhi was found to have come in contact with several of its students at a birthday party he attended. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said, "Several schoolmates of the child of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitise it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."

The Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday that six positive cases of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in India so far. Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak on Monday rose above 3,000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 80,000 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

