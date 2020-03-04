Rain, snow expected from March 5 to 7 in J&K, Ladakh: IMD

The India Meteorological Department has predicted a three-day period of moderate rain and snow beginning Thursday in the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, MeT department officials said. According to a statement issued on Tuesday night by Earth Science, India Meteorology Centre, Srinagar, moderate rain and snow is expected in Jammu and Kashmir and at scattered places of Ladakh region from March 5 to 7.

The department said light rain and snow would commence at a few places of Kashmir division on the morning of March 5 and thereafter increase in intensity and distribution with its main activity on March 6 and 7. The statement further reads that there is a possibility of thunderstorm, hail and gusty winds blowing at 30 to 40 kilometres per hour in the plains of Jammu division and few places of Kashmir division during the period..

