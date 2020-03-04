Left Menu
AP: 3 dead as car falls into canal in West Godavari

Three people were killed after their car fell into a canal near Jagannathapuram bridge in Poduru Mandal of West Godavari district on Wednesday, the police said.

  • ANI
  • |
  • West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 12:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 12:22 IST
An image of the damaged car which fell into the canal in Poduru Mandal of West Godavari district [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Three people were killed after their car fell into a canal near Jagannathapuram bridge in Poduru Mandal of West Godavari district on Wednesday, the police said. The mishap occurred at around 4 am today while the victims were reportedly going for buying prawn seeds.

The victims have been identified as K Suresh (22), Ch Chitteyya (45) and Ch Kasi (22). "This morning at around 4 am, a car with number AP 37 AW 5777 which was going from Kakinada towards Palakollu, plunged into the canal near Jagannathapuram. All the three persons died on the spot," said Circle inspector Venkateswara Rao.

The bodies have been taken to Palakollu Government Hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

