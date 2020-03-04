Delhi violence: Everything under control, says police chief S N Shrivastava
Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Wednesday said everything was under control in northeast Delhi, where communal violence broke out last week in which at least 42 people died. He met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in Parliament. The meeting lasted for an hour.
"Everything is under control and we are on top of the situation," he told PTI after the meeting. Shrivastava was given the additional charge of Delhi Police commissioner after the retirement of Amulya Patnaik..
