Deputy President reiterates govt’s plans for land redistribution

Deputy President David Mabuza has condemned land grabs and assured the public that the government has put in place legislative measures to ensure the efficient and orderly redistribution of land.

The Deputy President reiterated the government's plans for land redistribution during oral replies to the National Council of Provinces in Cape Town on Tuesday.

"We reiterate our call to the citizens of our country to exercise restraint, and to allow the government to implement the necessary policy and constitutional reforms aimed at redressing the imbalances of the past as reflected in skewed and inequitable patterns of land access and ownership," he said.

The Deputy President said legislation such as the Spatial Planning and Land Use Management Act which designates various land portions for a specific use, is among the tools in place to ensure redistribution.

"It goes without saying that land grabs disrupt orderly and systematic planning and development, including the provision of requisite infrastructure to support land-use decisions.

"As part of discouraging incitement to violence and land grabs, it is critical for municipalities to put in place by-laws to regulate processes for dealing with issues of land access and use in areas under their jurisdiction," he said.

Mabuza said the government is currently implementing a comprehensive land reform programme in a systematic, orderly, and responsible manner consistent with the rule of law.

"We have committed ourselves that through the release and redistribution of strategically located state-owned land, we will ensure that land is made available for agricultural development, human settlements, and economic development, including a targeted focus on stimulating rural and township economies.

"There is no room for chaos and anarchy perpetrated under the guise of land reform. We are concerned about reports of sporadic land grabs in various areas around the country, including in the North West where Honourable Du Toit is coming from," he said.

Where blatant violations, incitement of violence and land grabs occur, the Deputy President said the law will take its course.

He backed the capacity of the country's criminal justice system to enforce compliance, in line with the rules of the law.

Government committed to stabilizing energy supply

On energy, the Deputy President said the Integrated Resource Plan published in 2019 will serve as a guide to respond to the electricity supply challenge.

This Integrated Resource Plan is aimed at ensuring energy security by developing adequate generation capacity to meet the country's electricity demand.

To this end, one of the key interventions in the energy mix is the accelerated implementation of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme.

"Honourable Members would be aware that this Programme is already in the process of implementation. Bid Windows 1, 2 and 3 are already supplying power to the grid.

"The Department of Minerals and Energy is in talks with Independent Power Producers to explore options available to bring projects in Bid Window 4 on stream sooner than the originally expected date, in order to assist with the current supply constraints," said the Deputy President.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

