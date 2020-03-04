Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deputy President reiterates govt’s plans for land redistribution

The Deputy President said legislation such as the Spatial Planning and Land Use Management Act which designates various land portions for a specific use, is among the tools in place to ensure redistribution.

Deputy President reiterates govt’s plans for land redistribution
Mabuza said the government is currently implementing a comprehensive land reform programme in a systematic, orderly, and responsible manner consistent with the rule of law. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Deputy President David Mabuza has condemned land grabs and assured the public that the government has put in place legislative measures to ensure the efficient and orderly redistribution of land.

The Deputy President reiterated the government's plans for land redistribution during oral replies to the National Council of Provinces in Cape Town on Tuesday.

"We reiterate our call to the citizens of our country to exercise restraint, and to allow the government to implement the necessary policy and constitutional reforms aimed at redressing the imbalances of the past as reflected in skewed and inequitable patterns of land access and ownership," he said.

The Deputy President said legislation such as the Spatial Planning and Land Use Management Act which designates various land portions for a specific use, is among the tools in place to ensure redistribution.

"It goes without saying that land grabs disrupt orderly and systematic planning and development, including the provision of requisite infrastructure to support land-use decisions.

"As part of discouraging incitement to violence and land grabs, it is critical for municipalities to put in place by-laws to regulate processes for dealing with issues of land access and use in areas under their jurisdiction," he said.

Mabuza said the government is currently implementing a comprehensive land reform programme in a systematic, orderly, and responsible manner consistent with the rule of law.

"We have committed ourselves that through the release and redistribution of strategically located state-owned land, we will ensure that land is made available for agricultural development, human settlements, and economic development, including a targeted focus on stimulating rural and township economies.

"There is no room for chaos and anarchy perpetrated under the guise of land reform. We are concerned about reports of sporadic land grabs in various areas around the country, including in the North West where Honourable Du Toit is coming from," he said.

Where blatant violations, incitement of violence and land grabs occur, the Deputy President said the law will take its course.

He backed the capacity of the country's criminal justice system to enforce compliance, in line with the rules of the law.

Government committed to stabilizing energy supply

On energy, the Deputy President said the Integrated Resource Plan published in 2019 will serve as a guide to respond to the electricity supply challenge.

This Integrated Resource Plan is aimed at ensuring energy security by developing adequate generation capacity to meet the country's electricity demand.

To this end, one of the key interventions in the energy mix is the accelerated implementation of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme.

"Honourable Members would be aware that this Programme is already in the process of implementation. Bid Windows 1, 2 and 3 are already supplying power to the grid.

"The Department of Minerals and Energy is in talks with Independent Power Producers to explore options available to bring projects in Bid Window 4 on stream sooner than the originally expected date, in order to assist with the current supply constraints," said the Deputy President.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Padded helmets, safe tackling lower head injuries in youth footballers, says study

The use of padded helmets and safe tackling, blocking techniques greatly reduce the chances of head injuries in middle school football players, according to recent research. With youth players representing 70 percent of all amateur and prof...

Europe must support Turkey in Syria if it wants migrant solution: Erdogan

European countries must support Turkeys solutions in Syria if they want to resolve the migration crisis, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday, accusing Europe of trampling on refugees rights. If European countries want to resolve t...

South Korea reports lowest new infections for a week

Seoul, Mar 4 AFP South Korea reported its lowest number of new novel coronavirus cases for a week Wednesday, as the government proposed a near-USD 10 billion additional budget to try to address the epidemics impact. Seoul announced 435 new ...

Slovak election winner seeks quick deal on new government

Slovakias Ordinary People OLANO party, winner of a parliamentary election, will aim to form a broad four-party coalition as soon as possible to secure a governing majority, its leader Igor Matovic said on Wednesday. I will try to form the g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020