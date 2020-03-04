17 Indians abroad tested positive for coronavirus: MEA
Seventeen Indians living abroad have tested positive for novel coronavirus, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.
Seventeen Indians living abroad have tested positive for novel coronavirus, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday. Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan responding to a question in Lok Sabha said 16 cases were reported from onboard cruise ship Diamond Princess -- and are now being treated at a medical facility in Japan, while one Indian national tested positive in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The minister further informed that the government evacuated a total of 766 people -- including 723 Indian nationals and 43 foreigners from China -- the epicentre of the outbreak. In addition, a total of 119 Indians have been brought back to India from Diamond Princess, the minister said.
"Air India has raised a bill of Rs. 5,98,90,352/- for operating two special flights to China," the response read, adding, "Expenditure details for the special flight - Japan to India - for evacuation is yet to be received from Air India." The luxury ship had been quarantined off the coast of Japan on February 5 after one of the passengers was tested positive for novel coronavirus. (ANI)
