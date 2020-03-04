Muslims quench thirst of Hindu devotees in Coimbatore

Coimbatore, Mar 4 (PTI): As a symbol of communal harmony, functionaries of Athar Jamath Mosque here on Wednesday distributed water bottles to the Hindu devotees thronging the annual chariot-pulling celebrations of Koniamman, the presiding deity of Coimbatore. The celebrations began from the temple in the heart of the city and saw thousands of devotees from different parts of the region taking part.

Traffic had to be diverted for smooth pulling of the chariot. As the devotees came from faraway places, the functionaries of Athar Jamaat Mosque erected a special pandal for distributing the water bottles to the thirsty devotees.

They distributed over 10,000 water bottles to the devotees, as the city started getting hot with the mercury going up. Meanwhile, a group of Muslims made arrangements for food to the devotees near Selvapuram, thus cementing the brotherly bond between two communities.

