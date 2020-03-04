12 pc rise in accidents involving MSRTC buses in 2018-19

There was a 12 per cent increase in the number of accidents involving buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) during 2018-19, the state government said on Wednesday. As per a written reply filed in the Legislative Assembly by Transport Minister Anil Parab, the number of accidents involving MSRTC buses went on increasing from 2016-17 to 2018-19.

There were 3,310 accidents of MSRTC buses in 2018-19, 2,933 in 2017-18 and 2,772 in 2016-17, the reply said. The minister also informed that 17 accidents involving air-conditioned Shiv Shahi buses were recorded between April to September 2019 in the Pune division..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.