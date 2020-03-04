Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four held, Meghalaya minister's brother accused in illegal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shillong
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 19:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 19:48 IST
Four held, Meghalaya minister's brother accused in illegal

Four persons have been arrested from Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district for allegedly transporting coal to Assam in violation of an NGT order, while four other accused including a state minister's brother got anticipatory bail, police said on Wednesday. The National Green Tribunal had banned unscientific and unsafe rat-hole mining of coal in Meghalaya in 2014, though it intermittently allowed transportation of already mined coal.

Meghalaya Revenue Minister Kyrmen Shylla's brother Bison Shylla and three others got anticipatory bail while four others were arrested in the case, East Jaintia Hills district SP Vivekanand Singh told PTI. Last week, the matter came to light when police personnel manning Umkiang check post near Assam border had detected 24 coal-laden trucks at Malidor area.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had recently divested his brother James K Sangma of the home portfolio, after the coalition partners of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government demanded his removal over alleged illegal transportation of coal. The hazards of rat-hole mining had hogged the headlines in the national media, when 15 miners got trapped in December 2018 in one such mine at Kasan, about 3.7 km deep inside a forest. The mine was inundated when water from the nearby Lytein river gushed into it.

Only two bodies were recovered from the mine. Rat-hole mining involves digging of narrow tunnels, usually 3-4 feet high, for workers to enter and extract coal.

The horizontal tunnels are often termed "rat-holes", as each just about fits one person..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Greek, Turkish police fire tear gas as migrant border crisis deepens

Greek and Turkish riot police deployed on their shared border fired tear gas on Wednesday as hundreds of migrants tried again to cross into Greece, amid an escalating war of words between Athens and Ankara about what was happening.Turkey ac...

Top French court deals blow to Uber by giving driver 'employee' status

Frances top court has recognised the right of an Uber driver to be considered an employee, in a ruling that could upend the U.S. firms business model and potentially require it to pay more taxes as well as benefits such as paid holidays. Th...

EU offers 170mn-euro Syria aid during Turkey visit

Ankara, Mar 4 AFP The EUs top diplomat on Wednesday promised an additional 170 million euros in aid for vulnerable groups in Syria in a visit to Turkey, which has demanded greater assistance over the conflictWe have announced a 170 million ...

Deficit budget tabled in Arunachal with focus on agriculture,

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday presented a Rs 731.40 crore deficit budget for 2020-21 fiscal, with major thrusts on agriculture and allied sectors, health, women empowerment and infrastructure development. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020