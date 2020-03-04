Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paytm employee in Gurgaon tests positive for coronavirus: Company statement

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gurgaon
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 20:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 20:20 IST
Paytm employee in Gurgaon tests positive for coronavirus: Company statement

A Paytm employee in Gurgaon has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. It said the employee had recently returned from a vacation in Italy, one of the worst-hit countries from coronavirus

Paytm has advised all its employees to work from home for the next couple of days while the Gurgaon unit gets sanitised, according to the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

14 killed in jihadist attack on Nigeria military base

Jihadists killed 14 security personnel and civilians in an attack on a military base in northeast Nigerias Borno state on Wednesday, security sources told AFP. Suspected Boko Haram fighters in trucks fitted with machine guns launched a dawn...

Greek, Turkish police fire tear gas as migrant border crisis deepens

Greek and Turkish riot police deployed on their shared border fired tear gas on Wednesday as hundreds of migrants tried again to cross into Greece, amid an escalating war of words between Athens and Ankara about what was happening.Turkey ac...

Top French court deals blow to Uber by giving driver 'employee' status

Frances top court has recognised the right of an Uber driver to be considered an employee, in a ruling that could upend the U.S. firms business model and potentially require it to pay more taxes as well as benefits such as paid holidays. Th...

EU offers 170mn-euro Syria aid during Turkey visit

Ankara, Mar 4 AFP The EUs top diplomat on Wednesday promised an additional 170 million euros in aid for vulnerable groups in Syria in a visit to Turkey, which has demanded greater assistance over the conflictWe have announced a 170 million ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020