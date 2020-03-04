2 injured in militant attack in J&K's Baramulla

Two people including a special police officer (SPO) were injured on Wednesday in a militant attack in Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said

Militants opened fire on a police party at Warpora in Sopore area this evening, resulting in injuries to SPO Wajid Ahmad and an unidentified civilian, the officials said

The injured people were hospitalised while security forces have cordoned off the area to track down the assailants, they said, adding further details were awaited.

