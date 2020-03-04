Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab proposes to raise mid-meal workers honorarium to Rs 3,000 a month

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 20:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 20:43 IST
Punjab proposes to raise mid-meal workers honorarium to Rs 3,000 a month

The Punjab Education department has proposed to raise honorarium for mid-day meal workers from 1,700 to Rs 3,000 a month, minister Vijay Inder Singla informed the state assembly on Wednesday. Replying to a question of AAP MLA Aman Arora, Singla informed the House that a proposal for raising honorarium for cook-cum-helpers had been sent to the finance department for its approval.

He further said that earlier it had been raised from 1,200 to 1,700 per month after the Congress government came to power in 2017. Singla informed the House that there were total 42,205 cook-cum-helpers working in schools in Punjab under the mid-day meal scheme, adding that it was a government of India scheme.

These workers prepare and distribute meals for 15.85 lakh children. Aam Aadmi Party legislator Arora earlier pointed out that the mid-meal workers were being given pittance and asked, "Is it not a human rights violation?" In another question, social security minister Aruna Chaudhary informed the House that it was under consideration of the state government to raise pension amount under old age pension, widow, handicapped pension schemes from Rs 750 to Rs 1,500 a month.

She also took potshots at the previous SAD-BJP government for raising pension amount from Rs 250 to 500 in nine years. "We raised this amount to Rs 750 per month in 2017," she said, adding that the government would raise the pension amount to Rs 1,500 per month in its regime..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Violence: SC takes note of hate speech allegations against activist Harsh Mander

The Supreme Court Wednesday took strong note of the Centres allegations that activist Harsh Mander, who sought lodging of FIRs against some BJP leaders, has also made certain objectionable remarks against the top court, majesty of law, the ...

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . DEL98 JK-LD INTERNET Ban on social media removed in J-K, Mobile internet speed still restricted to 2G, order effective till Mar 17 Jammu Removing a ban on social media p...

Maha: Naxal couple arrested in Gadchiroli

Nagpur, Mar 4 PTIA senior naxal leader and his wife were arrested in Maharashtras Gadchiroli district on Wednesday, the police said. Elsewhere, a naxal camp was destroyed in this eastern Maharashtra district, the police added.Acting on a ti...

EU agency takes centre stage in fight against coronavirus

Stockholm, March 4, 2020 AFP As governments across Europe prepare for a sustained battle against the new coronavirus, a relatively small EU agency is becoming increasingly important. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020