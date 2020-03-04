Left Menu
New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . DEL98 JK-LD INTERNET Ban on social media removed in J-K, Mobile internet speed still restricted to 2G, order effective till Mar 17 Jammu: Removing a ban on social media platforms, Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday allowed access to all web sites on 2G mobile data services and fixed line internet in the Union Territory till March 17. .

DEL153 JK-ATTACK 2 injured in militant attack in J&K's Baramulla Srinagar: Two people including a special police officer (SPO) were injured on Wednesday in a militant attack in Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. . DEL144 NCR-CORONAVIRUS-PAYTM Paytm employee in Gurgaon tests positive for coronavirus: Company statement Gurgaon: A Paytm employee in Gurgaon has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. .

DEL96 NCR-CORONAVIRUS-NOIDA Coronavirus: Over 370 who travelled abroad since Jan 15 put on surveillance in Noida, none positive yet Noida (UP): As many as 373 people who have travelled abroad since January 15 have been kept under surveillance so far as possible carriers of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said on Wednesday. . DEL28 NCR-CORONAVIRUS-LD SAMPLES  Coronavirus: All 6 samples from Noida test negative, say officials Noida (UP): Six people from Noida, including three children, whose samples were taken to check for coronavirus infection have tested negative, officials said on Wednesday. .

DEL104 CORONAVIRUS-RJ-LD MEASURES 16 Italian tourists infected; Rajasthan govt takes anti-COVID measures along their trail Jaipur: Labs were analysing blood samples and hotel staff disinfecting rooms along the Rajasthan tourist trail followed by a group of Italian travellers, 16 of whom have now tested positive for coronavirus. . DES27 UP-YOGI Adityanath to stay away from 'Holi milan' Lucknow: In the wake of the coronavirus scare, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said he will stay away from 'Holi milan' and appealed people to refrain from attending social functions. .

NRG11 UP-CHINMAYANAND-BIRTHDAY On bail, Chinmayanand celebrates birthday Shahjahanpur (UP): Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand celebrated his birthday here on the day the Supreme Court dismissed a plea challenging the High Court order that granted bail to him in the sexual exploitation case lodged by a law student. . DES11 UP-APPOINTMENTS UP government sacks 1,300 Jal Nigam employees Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government in a single stroke sacked 1,300 Jal Nigam employees appointed during the previous Samajwadi Party regime on the ground of faulty selection process. .

DES13 PB-ASSEMBLY-PARGAT Punjab: Cong MLA Pargat Singh questions own govt over PPAs, sacrilege incidents Chandigarh: Congress MLA Pargat Singh on Wednesday took on his own government in the Punjab Assembly over issues of "faulty" power purchase agreements and desecration of religious texts. . DES24 PB-PRIVILEGE-MLA-LD SESSION Unruly scenes in Punjab assembly over MLA's remarks against finance minister Chandigarh: The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday witnessed unruly scenes when several Congress legislators took on Akali MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu after he allegedly made some objectionable comments against Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal. .

DES35 PB-ASSEMBLY-SAD SAD seeks action against two Cong leaders for 'harassing' Behbal Kalan firing witness Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal MLAs on Wednesday walked out of the Punjab Assembly, demanding action against two Congress leaders for allegedly harassing a key witness of the Behbal Kalan police firing incident who died in January this year. . DES25 HR-SESSION-DRUGS Ruckus in Haryana Assembly as BJP, Cong MLAs spar on drug issue Chandigarh: Ruckus prevailed in Haryana Assembly on Wednesday as the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress MLAs clashed during a discussion over drug abuse in the state. .

DES31 UKD-GAIRSAIN Gairsain to be Uttarakhand's summer capital Gairsain: Gairsain will be the summer capital of Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat announced in the state assembly here on Wednesday. . NRG12 UKD-BUDGET U'khand CM Rawat tables Rs 53,527-cr budget; 25 public welfare goals in focus Gairsain: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday tabled Uttarakhand's annual budget of Rs 53,526.97 crore in the state assembly.. .

