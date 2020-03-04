Javadekar suggests greeting people with 'namaskar' amid concerns about spread of coronavirus

Amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday suggested greeting people with "namaskar" as a way to minimise the risk of contracting it. 'Namaskar', which is usually done with folded hands, is a traditional Indian way of greeting and also a gesture of respect.

Answering a media query on the reported shortage of face masks, the minister said that masks may not be needed every time and there is no one solution to the problem. "When it is to be used, everyone has to use... there is not a need. But cleaning hands properly, being careful when going to crowded places and the third is doing namaskar," Javadekar said evoking smiles.

There have been reports in the western media that some people have abandoned the handshake, the common form of greeting, among concerns pertaining to coronavirus. The reports also said that people are abstaining from pecks on the cheek and hugs to minimise the risk of contracting or spreading coronavirus. (ANI)

