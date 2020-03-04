Left Menu
20 suspected coronavirus cases reported today, govt ready to meet any situation: Telangana Health Minister

Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra on Wednesday said that a total of 20 suspected cases of coronavirus approached hospitals in the state today, and underlined that the government was prepared to tackle the situation and there was no need to panic.

  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 23:50 IST
  • Created: 04-03-2020 23:50 IST
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra.. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra on Wednesday said that a total of 20 suspected cases of coronavirus approached hospitals in the state today, and underlined that the government was prepared to tackle the situation and there was no need to panic. "Today only 20 suspected cases have approached the hospitals. There is no need to panic. Committees have been set up by the government. Isolation wards set up during swine flu breakout have been designated to treat cases of coronavirus," Rajendra told media here.

The Health Minister stated that no person from Telangana has tested positive for Covid-19 so far. Rajendra further urged people in the state to not panic. He also stated that people can contact on helpline number 104 for queries.

The Minister said that a command control centre has been established at the Health Department which shall monitor all the operations 24x7. "A committee has been constituted for training," he said.

Earlier today, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that there have been 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country. Globally, deaths due to Covid-19 have crossed 3,000. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 90,000 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

