Fire at industrial godown in Mumbai; no casualty

A fire broke out at a godown in anindustrial estate in suburban Goregaon early Thursday morning, a civic official said. No casualty was reported in the mishap, he said.

The blaze erupted in the godown located in the industrial area near Ram Mandir road around 3.30 am, he said. "It was a level-2 fire. Eight fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused after about five hours.

No one was injured in the fire," the official said. Cooling operations were underway at the spot, he said, adding that cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.