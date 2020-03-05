Left Menu
'LS disruptions do not bring credit to anyone, speaker saddened'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 13:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 12:50 IST
'LS disruptions do not bring credit to anyone, speaker saddened'
Speaker Om Birla (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Disrupting proceedings of Lok Sabha does not bring credit to anyone and Speaker Om Birla is saddened by the behavior of some members, BJD leader B Mahtab said on Thursday as he presided over the Question Hour. For the second consecutive day, Birla did not come to the House, which has been rocked by Opposition protests over Delhi violence since the second leg of the Budget session began on March 2.

The Speaker is saddened by the behavior of some members and he has every right to express his anguish, Mahtab said. He said disrupting proceedings does not bring credit to anyone.

Urging protesting members to go back to their seats, Mahtab said they can put forth their views and the government also has its point of view. As the vociferous protests continued, Mahtab also said there is an alarming situation due to coronavirus cases and such issues need to be discussed.

If the government is ready to talk, then you should also talk and there is no point in creating a ruckus. Both Delhi violence and coronavirus situations are important issues and there should be discussions on them, he noted. As he was speaking from the chair, a Congress member was heard shouting, "you are not the Speaker".

Repeated requests to protesting members to allow proceedings went in vain and after taking up three questions, Mahtab adjourned the House till noon. Around 30 members, mostly from Congress, were in the Well of the House shouting slogans and displaying placards. Some of them were also holding a large banner demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

