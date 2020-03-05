Uproar in LS over Rajasthan MP's remark on Gandhi family

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for an hour on Thursday over a controversial remark by a RLP member against the Gandhi family during a discussion on coronavirus, inviting sharp reactions from Congress members. The Congress members stormed the Well of the House as soon as Hanuman Beniwal (Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, a regional outfit from Rajasthan which is backed by the BJP) made the remarks against Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her family members.

With this, the Congress members rushed to the Well of the House strongly protesting and shouting slogans, tearing papers and throwing some on the table of the Speaker. Rajendra Agarwal, who was in the chair, said the remarks of Beniwal will not go on records and immediately adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Leaders of various parties were speaking in Lok Sabha after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan made a statement on steps taken by the government to control spread of coronavirus..

