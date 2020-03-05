Two members of 'Thak-Thak' gang arrested in south Delhi

Two members of a 'Thak-Thak' gang were arrested for allegedly snatching a bag of cash and jewellery worth lakhs from a car in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar after spilling oil on the vehicle's bonnet, police said on Thursday. Abhinav (19) and Chandan (22), both residents of Madangir, were identified with the help of CCTV footage and arrested on Wednesday, they said. The incident took place on Monday, police said.

"The two were nabbed on Wednesday evening from M B road where a trap was laid near a market," Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said. With the arrest, 10 other cases of theft have also been worked out, the police said. A "Thak-Thak" gang usually distracts the driver of a vehicle on some pretext and steals valuables, the officer said.

Gold ornaments, cash, stolen mobile phones and the motorcycle used in commission of crime was also recovered, the police said..

