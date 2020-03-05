Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two members of 'Thak-Thak' gang arrested in south Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 14:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 14:32 IST
Two members of 'Thak-Thak' gang arrested in south Delhi

Two members of a 'Thak-Thak' gang were arrested for allegedly snatching a bag of cash and jewellery worth lakhs from a car in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar after spilling oil on the vehicle's bonnet, police said on Thursday. Abhinav (19) and Chandan (22), both residents of Madangir, were identified with the help of CCTV footage and arrested on Wednesday, they said. The incident took place on Monday, police said.

"The two were nabbed on Wednesday evening from M B road where a trap was laid near a market," Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said. With the arrest, 10 other cases of theft have also been worked out, the police said. A "Thak-Thak" gang usually distracts the driver of a vehicle on some pretext and steals valuables, the officer said.

Gold ornaments, cash, stolen mobile phones and the motorcycle used in commission of crime was also recovered, the police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

OPEC seen backing large oil cut, still awaiting Russia - sources

OPEC ministers will likely approve a significant oil production cut at their meeting on Thursday but they are still waiting for agreement from Russia, two OPEC sources told Reuters.The sources said they anticipated the meeting in Vienna on ...

Paper and pulp industry able to reduce water consumption by half: NWM Director

The Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development Ganga Rejuvenation WR, RD GR, Government of India, Shri U.P. Singh, has called upon the industry to adopt the Corporate Water Responsibility CWR as part of the Corporate Soci...

Afghan political rivals divided over release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners

Afghan President Ashraf Ghanis main political rival supports a Taliban demand for the release of thousands of their prisoners before they will take part in peace talks with the government, his spokesman said on Thursday.A dispute over the p...

N.Korea's Kim sends 'get well soon' wishes for South's coronavirus battle

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a letter expressing hope for South Korea to overcome a coronavirus outbreak, President Moon Jae-ins office said on Thursday, as the South battles the biggest epidemic of the disease outside China. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020