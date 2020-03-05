Left Menu
Deccan Queen Express to be upgraded with German design LHB coaches

Central Railway which operates this train has started this exercise of revamping the external livery design of this proposed LHB upgrade of DQ.

Accordingly, the NID team has visited Mumbai to inspect the existing train and traveled in DQ and interacted with the customers to gain the first-hand experience. Image Credit: ANI

One of the most prestigious trains with rich heritage value of Indian Railways namely the Deccan Queen Express (Train No. 12123/12124) running between Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra is gearing up for a major revamp. Firstly, the 90-year old train is now proposed to be upgraded with the German design Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches. LHB coaches have better safety features and improved travelling experience - better suspension system and better riding comfort. Secondly, there is a proposed revamp of the external livery design of the train which will be used in the proposed LHB rake of the train. Presently, Deccan Queen has a unique existing livery color of blue and white with a red band. Thirdly, there is also a proposal for a New Logo of the proposed LHB upgrade of the train.

Central Railway which operates this train has started this exercise of revamping the external livery design of this proposed LHB upgrade of DQ. In light of the deep emotional connection of rail commuters with this train, the Central Railway has sought customer opinion on the preferred external livery design. Based on various consultation and customer feedback, the Central Railway has prepared eight different livery designs along with their ranking as per the customer voting. A new logo design has also been proposed incorporating an image of the UNESCO listed Mumbai-CSMT station. On the advice of the Railway Board, the Central Railway has engaged the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad, an autonomous Institution under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India to provide their professional inputs on the livery designs. Central Railway has made all the eight different livery designs, logo design and other related material available to NID.

Accordingly, the NID team has visited Mumbai to inspect the existing train and traveled in DQ and interacted with the customers to gain the first-hand experience. They also visited the UNESCO certified CSMT building. During their visit, the team is doing data collection, measurements, photography, filming, interaction with the railway officials and passengers. They are expected to submit their report sometime later this month. This exercise is an excellent example of synergy between two Ministries of Government of India namely the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

This train is a well-patronized service since 1930. It also has many records like India's first superfast train, first long-distance electric hauled train, first vestibuled train, the first train to have ladies' only car, the first train to feature a dining car.

(With Inputs from PIB)

