M Gopal Reddy appointed OSD of MP chief secretary's office

  • PTI
  • Bhopal
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 16:16 IST
  • Created: 05-03-2020 16:16 IST
M Gopal Reddy appointed OSD of MP chief secretary's office

The Madhya Pradesh government onThursday appointed M Gopal Reddy as Officer on Special Duty(OSD) to the Madhya Pradesh chief secretary's office before hetakes charge as the state's new chief secretary from April 1

A 1985-batch IAS officer, Reddy will replace currentchief secretary Sudhi Ranjan Mohanty (1982 batch), who isretiring from service on March 31, a Mantralaya official said

Reddy currently holds the charge of vice-chairman ofthe Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA).

