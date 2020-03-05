M Gopal Reddy appointed OSD of MP chief secretary's office

The Madhya Pradesh government onThursday appointed M Gopal Reddy as Officer on Special Duty(OSD) to the Madhya Pradesh chief secretary's office before hetakes charge as the state's new chief secretary from April 1

A 1985-batch IAS officer, Reddy will replace currentchief secretary Sudhi Ranjan Mohanty (1982 batch), who isretiring from service on March 31, a Mantralaya official said

Reddy currently holds the charge of vice-chairman ofthe Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

