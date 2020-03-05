New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm. . DEL38 JK-CORONAVIRUS-SUSPECTS 5 persons with travel history to coronavirus-hit countries kept in isolation in Srinagar hospital Srinagar: Health authorities in Kashmir have kept five persons with a recent history of travelling to coronavirus-affected countries in the isolation ward of the SKIMS hospital here after they showed symptoms of the disease, officials said on Thursday. .

DEL62 JK-CORONAVIRUS-HOSPITAL Two with travel history to coronavirus-hit countries flee from J-K hospital, brought back Jammu: Two people, who had a travel history to coronavirus-hit Italy and South Korea, fled from a Jammu-based government hospital's isolation ward, but were brought back, officials said on Thursday. . DEL73 UP-SUNNI BOARD Will announce details of trust to build mosque in Ayodhya after Holi: Zufar Farooqui Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board on Thursday said it would announce sometime after Holi the details of the planned trust for the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya. .

DES7 UP-POLICE-JOYRIDE Joyride in seized car costs Lucknow policemen dear as owner locks them inside for over 3 hrs Lucknow: An SHO was sent to the police lines after he and his two colleagues went on a long joyride in a seized car, ending up trapped in it for over three hours when the owner locked it using the GPS. . DES6 RJ-ASSEMBLY-HONEYTRAP CASES 30 honeytrapping cases registered in R'than from Dec 2018 to Jan 2020: State govt Jaipur: Thirty cases of honeytrapping were registered in Rajasthan from December 2018 to January this year, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal informed the state assembly on Thursday.. .

