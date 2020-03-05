Left Menu
Motorists urged to use other routes as Allandale road to be closed

Mamabolo said due to persistent challenges with the road, the department took a decision to conduct tests and assessments to determine the causes of the deterioration.

“Our studies have indicated that there was water and rock formation underground, which affected the quality of the road. It is for this reason that we have taken a decision to do a complete overhaul and rehabilitation of the road,” Mamabolo said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure, Jacob Mamabolo, has announced the planned closure of Allandale Road (D51) towards Kyalami in Midrand, as the department undertakes a major road rehabilitation project.

"Our studies have indicated that there was water and rock formation underground, which affected the quality of the road. It is for this reason that we have taken a decision to do a complete overhaul and rehabilitation of the road," Mamabolo said.

Roadworks are expected to last for three months. During this period, the road will be closed to traffic. The works will include blasting, which necessitated the closure.

"We are cognizant of the inconvenience that the closure will cause. However, the safety of road users remains a priority. We remain committed to providing cost-effective smart mobility, as this is a major road linking the M1 and other key main roads," Mamabolo said.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes through Waterfall to the R55.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

