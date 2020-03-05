10 out of 12 suspected coronavirus cases test negative, 2 waiting results in Manipur: CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said out of 12 suspected cases of coronavirus infection 10 have been found negative and two are still waiting for test results. Stating that all precautionary measures have been taken up, he said biometric attendance has been temporarily suspended for one month in the state.

"More then 1,20,000 visitors have been screened since Jan 18, 2020 in the State. Out of 12 suspected cases, 10 were found negative and 2 still waiting for results," Singh tweeted. He further said ten isolated rooms have already been opened at the state's two main hospitals -- RIMS and JNIMS.

Reiterating that there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Manipur, Singh said the government is closely monitoring the coronavirus situation and taking up all precautionary measures. "I appeal to the people of the state not to panic. Biometric attendance is temporarily suspended for one month in the State," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.