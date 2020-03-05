Police provides emergency assistance to woman undergoing labour pain

Police personnel from a patrolling team came to the rescue of a woman undergoing labour pain in Palam area here, officials said on Thursday. The Police Control Room (PCR) staff received a call at around 7.40 pm on Wednesday seeking immediate medical assistance for a woman in labour at Panchvati near Mandi Park, Palam, they said

On reaching the spot, the PCR staff found the woman undergoing labour pain at her home where her three small children were also present. No other adult was there at her house

They sought assistance from another woman who ran a tea stall nearby. The woman informed them that the delivery was imminent and she needed medical help immediately, said Sharat Kumar Sinha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR). The woman delivered a baby and was immediately shifted by police along with her newborn to a nearby hospital, where the necessary first aid was given to them. Afterwards, they were shifted to DDU hospital, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

