Riots: Delhi Cabinet enhances compensation for damage to residential units

The Delhi Cabinet on Thursday decided to enhance compensation for damage to residential units in the riots in northeastern part of the city. According to a government statement, each floor of a multi-storey building will be treated as a residential unit for the purpose of providing compensation. A compensation of Rs one lakh will be provided for complete loot of household goods in residential units and Rs 50,000 for partial loot, the statement said.

Compensation up to Rs 10 lakh will be given to schools damaged during the riots in Northeast Delhi last week, which claimed over 40 lives and left more than 200 injured. Earlier, the government announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for total damage of a house -- Rs 4 lakh to the owner and Rs one lakh to the tenant. Earlier, a compensation of Rs 50,000 was announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for damage to e-rickshaws. The cabinet has now decided to provide the same amount as compensation for damage to e-scooty.

During disbursal of compensation on ground it was found that there were multiple owners and multiple tenants living in the same building. Therefore, the Delhi government has now decided to treat each floor as a different residential unit, the statement read. "As per the decision, for total damage to a residential property, a compensation of Rs 4 lakh will be provided to the owner of each floor and Rs one lakh for loss of household items that to be divided among tenants of that floor." Also, in case of substantial damage, earlier a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh (Rs 2 lakh to the owner and Rs 50,000 to the tenant) was provided. Now the compensation amount of Rs 2 lakh for damage to structure will be divided among the owners of each floor, and Rs 50,000 for loss of household items will be divided among occupants of that floor.

The Cabinet also decided to enhance the compensation for minor damage to residential units from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000. Immediate relief of Rs 25,000 will also be released for each floor for the loss of household items and to be divided among the tenants, it added. The Cabinet also decided for a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for cases of complete theft, looting, vandalism of residential units, and Rs 50,000 for partial looting and theft will be provided.

Further, "looting/theft" will be included in the category of damage to uninsured commercial property or loss of articles as per the earlier Cabinet decision passed on 28 February 2020. In all such cases, it would be mandatory for the claimants to furnish copies of FIR to get the compensation.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal for providing compensation in case of damage to schools during the riots. A compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be paid in case of damage to schools with enrolment up to 1,000 students, and Rs 10 lakh for schools with enrolment over 1,000 students, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.