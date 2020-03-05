Amazon partners with NULM to empower self-help groups

E-commerce giant Amazon has tied-up with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission to train, support and provide market access to artisans and self-help groups (SHGs) with the aim of helping small businesses in exploring wide markets through the platform. In the first phase, 2,500 products will be on sale from March 28, said Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. In phase one, 24 states, 40 clusters, and 350 self-help groups have been enrolled which have the potential to generate around Rs 45 crore in the next one year.

"The agreement will help promote around four lakh women in self-help groups which represent all urban local bodies across the country," Mishra said. "E-commerce has become extremely significant and it also means that the products have to be of high quality, should be timely and should be packaged well. The SHG will be trained in all this and once that's done, the sky is the limit. In the next three years, we will aim for a Rs 500 crore turnover," he said. Earlier, the mission had signed an MoU with another e-commerce platform Flipkart in January 2020. Gopal Pillai, Vice President, Seller Services, Amazon India said the number of entrepreneur sellers of all sizes and businesses of various scales from all over India was growing at Amazon. A large percentage of entrepreneur sellers on Amazon.in today are women, across diverse age groups, economic backgrounds and from different parts of the country, he said. "The presence and number of women entrepreneurs on the Amazon.in marketplace has been growing substantially over the past few years, especially since the inception of our dedicated program Amazon Saheli. Through this partnership we seek to further drive disruptive change and transform the lives of women entrepreneurs from across the country," Pillai said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.