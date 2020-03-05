Coronavirus: Screening centres at wildlife sanctuaries in MP

The Madhya Pradesh government will put in place check-up centres at the entrances of national parks and wildlife sanctuaries in the state to screen visitors for novel coronavirus, an official said on Thursday. Chief Minister Kamal Nath issued the directive at a meeting chaired by him toreview the arrangements to deal with coronavirus in the state.

He directed the officials to set up screening centres at the entrances of national parks and wildlife sanctuaries in Madhya Pradesh, a Public Relations Department official said. Nath told the officials that tourists from the affected countries should be screened for this deadly virus at these centres, he said.

Stressing the need to create awareness about coronavirus, Nath told the officials not to create undue panic among people, he added. The chief minister also asked the officials to ensure that all arrangements in the state are in accordance with the procedures followed in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala in view of the outbreak, the official said.

As of now, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 30, including 16 Italian tourists. No positive case of coronavirus has been reported in Madhya Pradesh..

