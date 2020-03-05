LG visits riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi; takes stock of situation

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday visited the riot-affected areas of northeast Delhi and took stock of the situation there. Baijal held a review meeting with officials on several issues, including security. He also held a meeting with peace committees in the district.

The situation is improving gradually with joint efforts of public, police and administration, Baijal said. "Continued police presence, close community vigil, timely disbursement of relief and improved civic management in the affected areas will bring back normalcy," he said in a statement.

The Lt Governor also guided members of civil society and government machinery to join hands for building peaceful atmosphere in the affected areas. Accompanied by Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava and other officers, he visited Khajuri Khas, a tyre market in Gokalpuri, Yamuna Vihar and other violence-affected areas.

Baijal directed district magistrates to expedite damage assessment and disburse compensation and repair the damaged civic installations at the earliest. Delhi Police till Wednesday had registered 531 FIRs and arrested or detained 1,647 people in connection with the communal violence, which claimed over 40 lives and left more than 200 injured. Forty-seven of the cases were registered under the Arms Act, an officer said.

Police said the situation in the riot-affected areas is under control. Security forces continue to be deployed in these places and have been conducting regular flag marches to ensure that the situation remains calm..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.