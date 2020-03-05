Left Menu
Development News Edition

LG visits riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi; takes stock of situation

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 20:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 20:26 IST
LG visits riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi; takes stock of situation

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday visited the riot-affected areas of northeast Delhi and took stock of the situation there. Baijal held a review meeting with officials on several issues, including security. He also held a meeting with peace committees in the district.

The situation is improving gradually with joint efforts of public, police and administration, Baijal said. "Continued police presence, close community vigil, timely disbursement of relief and improved civic management in the affected areas will bring back normalcy," he said in a statement.

The Lt Governor also guided members of civil society and government machinery to join hands for building peaceful atmosphere in the affected areas. Accompanied by Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava and other officers, he visited Khajuri Khas, a tyre market in Gokalpuri, Yamuna Vihar and other violence-affected areas.

Baijal directed district magistrates to expedite damage assessment and disburse compensation and repair the damaged civic installations at the earliest. Delhi Police till Wednesday had registered 531 FIRs and arrested or detained 1,647 people in connection with the communal violence, which claimed over 40 lives and left more than 200 injured. Forty-seven of the cases were registered under the Arms Act, an officer said.

Police said the situation in the riot-affected areas is under control. Security forces continue to be deployed in these places and have been conducting regular flag marches to ensure that the situation remains calm..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Dutch, fearing coronavirus, brace for return of 900 students from Italian Alps

The Netherlands, anxious to protect the public from coronavirus, is scrambling to put together a plan for the imminent return of around 900 students from a ski trip in northern Italy, at the heart of Europes worst outbreak of the disease.Th...

Overall coronavirus fatality rate ranges up to 1% - U.S. official

The best estimate of the overall mortality rate from the novel coronavirus lies somewhere between 0.1 and 1, a senior U.S. public health official said on Thursday.Thats lower than youve heard probably, U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Br...

Japan to quarantine visitors from China, S. Korea; insists Olympics on track

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered a two-week quarantine for visitors from China and South Korea on Thursday and delayed a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping originally planned for April in response to a widening coronavirus cris...

Greece blocks 35,000 migrants, plans to deport arrivals after March 1

Greece has repulsed nearly 35,000 migrants trying to cross onto its territory illegally since Turkey opened its border nearly a week ago, government sources said on Thursday, as it prepares to deport hundreds of others who made it through.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020