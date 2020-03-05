Left Menu
Nine Italian tourists, Indian guide allowed to go to Delhi

  • PTI
  • Chhatarpur
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 20:32 IST
  • Created: 05-03-2020 20:30 IST
Nine Italian tourists and their Indian guide, who were quarantined at facility near here in Madhya Pradesh for suspected exposure to the coronavirus, were allowed to go to New Delhi after their samples were taken for examination, a senior official said on Thursday. The tourists requested that they wanted to return to their country "at their own risk", he said.

They were sent to Delhi in a bus late Wednesday night, the official said. The Italian tourists and their Indian guide arrived at Khajuraho, the world famous heritage site located about 44 km from the Chhatarpur district headquarters in Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday evening by road.

Before that, they travelled by a train from Agra in Uttar Pradesh to Jhansi. "The Italian tourists and their guide were allowed to go to New Delhi late Wednesday night on their request. The samples of these tourists were collected and sent for examination. They requested that they wanted to return to Italy at their own risk," Chhatarpur Collector Sheelendra Singh told PTI.

They were sent to New Delhi by road in the same bus in which they had come to Khajuraho, he said. The tourists and their guide were on Wednesday taken to a quarantine facility in Naugaon, around 23 km from here, where an isolation ward has been set up for suspected coronavirus patients, the district hospital's civil surgeon R S Tripathi earlier said.

The visitors' home country Italy is the worst-affected nation in Europe from the deadly coronavirus, the outbreak of which was first reported from China in December last year..

