Kalyan-Dombivli civic body proposes toilets for transgenders

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Thane district will soon have separate toilets for transgenders, a senior official said on Thursday. KDMC Municipal Commissioner Dr. Vijay Suryawanshi announced the proposal while presenting the civic body's budget for 2020-21 recently, the official said.

"Transgenders often meet with resistance to using toilets meant for men or women," the official said. KDMC would be the first civic body in Maharashtra to initiate such a step, he added. Of the 638 public toilets in KDMC jurisdiction, around 10 would be exclusively for transgenders as a pilot project, the official said.

The budget also proposes free travel in KDMC city buses to Divyang people, cancer-affected patients, and pregnant women, the official said..

