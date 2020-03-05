Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Test reports of 68 people who were in contact with Italian couple negative; 8 awaited

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 21:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 21:52 IST
Coronavirus: Test reports of 68 people who were in contact with Italian couple negative; 8 awaited

The test reports of 68 people who had come in contact with the Italian couple, who tested positive for the new coronavirus earlier this week, have come out negative, a senior health department official said here on Thursday. Test results of eight more people are awaited, the official said.

As many as 229 people were found to have come in contact with the Italian tourists who visited Jaipur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Jhunjhunu and Jaipur. Of them, samples were collected from 76 people.

"Sixty-eight have tested negative and test reports of eight samples are yet to come," said Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Rohit Kumar Singh. He said 247 samples have been collected in the state so far and 239 samples have been tested. Barring the Italian couple, the test reports of all others (except 8 which are under process) are negative, he added.

The Italian couple are admitted to an isolation ward in SMS Hospital in Jaipur. While the 69-year-old man tested positive for the virus on Monday, his wife tested positive the next day.

Singh said the situation was reviewed with health department officials on Thursday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Red Sox LHP Sale diagnosed with elbow flexor strain

Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale has no significant damage in his pitching elbow. An MRI of Sales left elbow revealed a flexor strain, interim manager Ron Roenicke said Thursday.Doctors have advised him to wait another week before he s...

Rs 750 cr paid by JAL was towards obligation of Jaypee Infratech: NCLT

The Rs 750-crore deposited by Jaypee Infratechs JIL parent firm Jaiprakash Associates with the Supreme Court registry was a payment towards obligation of the debt-ridden firm and should be treated as the asset of the corporate debtor, the N...

Preparations for Census, NPR at peak

The Home Ministry on Thursday said preparations for Census 2021 and National Population Register update are at peak and the exercise will begin from April 1. The ministry said this after a conference of the directors of the census operation...

Eleven coronavirus cases reported at Madrid nursing home

Ten residents of a Madrid nursing home and a health worker have tested positive for coronavirus, the regions social affairs authority said on Thursday. Tests will be carried out on the rest of the residents at the La Paz home, while all pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020