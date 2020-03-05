Left Menu
Ghaziabad: Four policemen suspended

  Ghaziabad
  Updated: 05-03-2020 21:55 IST
Four policemen were placed under suspension, one for the dereliction of duty and three others for allegedly helping a criminal, an official said here on Thursday. SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said in the past one year, 121 two-wheelers and 30 four-wheelers were stolen from the Vasundhara area falling under the Indira Puram police station.

As Sub-Inspector Jitendra Baliyan failed to recover the vehicles, he was suspended, the SSP said. "In total, only five vehicles were recovered. Among these, one was recovered by the Indira Puram police and the rest by other police stations," the SSP added. On the other hand, Loni police station constables Mohammad Asif, Amit Kumar and Robin Malik were suspended as they allegedly helped a criminal wanted in a murder case.

The SSP said they were suspended on Wednesday night after a report in this regard was submitted by SP Neeraj Kumar Jadaun..

