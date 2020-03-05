Army jawan found dead with bullet injury at Bhusawal, Maha

Nagpur, Mar 5 (PTI)An Army personnel stationed at Bhusawal in north Maharashtra was found to have died due to a bullet injury while on duty, a defence release said on Thursday. Naik Mangesh Bhagat Jinvar was found dead on Wednesday morning at his battalion headquarters, the release said, without specifying if it was a suspected suicide or any other incident.

Jinwar hailed from Akola district of Maharashtra and had returned to the headquarters of his 118 TA Battalion at Bhusawal on February 17 after serving in Jammu and Kashmir since 2012, it said. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

