Punjab to install statues of Maharaja Agrasen, Ambedkar, deity Parshuram among others

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday approved the installation in the state of statues of Hindu deity Parshuram, iconic king Maharaja Agrasen, legendary Sikh warrior Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, freedom fighter Baba Sohan Singh Bhakna and Father of the Indian Constitution Dr. B R Ambedkar. The decision has been taken to promote the nation's and the state's rich historical legacy, said a government statement here.

In the statement, the chief minister described the initiative as an instrument to connect the youth with the glorious past of their ancestors. Presiding over a steering committee meeting here, the chief minister gave approval to install a bronze statue of Lord Parshuram at Ludhiana and that of legendary Indian king of Agroha, Maharaja Agarsen, at Bathinda. The statue of legendary Sikh warrior Baba Banda Singh Bahadur would be installed at Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib district, the statue of Ambedkar will be erected by Punjab Technical University in and around Phagwara or Jalandhar, while a bust in the memory of Baba Sohan Bhakna, to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the legendary freedom fighter, will be put up in Amritsar district. Singh also gave in-principle approval for the installation of the statue of Baba Maharaj Singh in his native village Uchi Rabbon in Ludhiana district. Recognising the immense contribution of Victoria Cross recipient and hero of Saragarhi battle Sepoy Ishar Singh, the CM also asked the steering committee to install his statue as a humble tribute to the iconic Sikh soldier in Ludhiana. The decision was a mark of the state government's respect for reverend saints, valiant warriors, great freedom fighters, besides eminent statesmen and noted personalities, the CM said, adding that these iconic symbols would help create awareness among the young generation about India's and Punjab's rich religious legacy as well as historical and cultural heritage, the statement said..

