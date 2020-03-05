Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam Cong MLAs urge Meghalaya govt to ensure safe return of

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shillong
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 22:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 22:27 IST
Assam Cong MLAs urge Meghalaya govt to ensure safe return of

A delegation of Congress MLAs of Assam on Thursday urged the Meghalaya government to ensure the safe return of migrant workers who are stranded in the state in view of the prevailing law and order situation, following the clash in Ichamati. The delegation, comprising Karimganj North MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi and Boko MLA Nandita Das, met state Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui and urged him to take necessary steps.

They also met their party colleagues in Meghalaya and sought the intervention of Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma. Nandita Das told reporters that there are many people from Assam who work at construction sites in Meghalaya and stuck in different parts of the state, including Ichamati.

"I could tell you that thousands of migrant workers from Assam are stuck at various construction sites in Meghalaya," she said. "In view of this, we have come to meet the government.

We have met the home minister and apprised him of the concern expressed by the families of these workers. Therefore, we have requested the government to ensure a safe return for our people," Das said. Sangma said the MLAs from Assam have expressed the need to restore normalcy and peace in the state and the region.

He said the volatile situation has vitiated the environment of peace and harmony and it has generated a certain amount of anxiety and sense of insecurity among the minds of family members of many people who happen to be in Meghalaya for making themselves available as migrant workers. "They are here to collectively contribute to restoring normalcy in the state and the region," he said.

Meghalaya and Assam are interdependent and people of both the states are directly and indirectly connected, the former chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Three men wanted for murder in Delhi arrested in Goa

The Goa police on Thursday arrested a Delhi-based man and two of his accomplices in connection with a murder in the national capital. Sahil Hussain 22 and his two associates were arrested near Calangute beach, a senior police officer said.H...

FACTBOX-Three remain in hunt for U.S. Democratic presidential nomination

The field of candidates seeking the U.S. Democratic presidential nomination shrank to three on Thursday as U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts ended her bid after failing to win her home state. Warrens departure from a field that...

Russia's Putin says agreed deal with Turkey's Erdogan that lays ground for Syria ceasefire

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he had agreed a deal with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at talks in Moscow that he hoped would lead to a halt of military action in Syrias Idlib province.Putin said his talks with Erdogan...

Saurabh Bhardwaj, Kapil Mishra in twitter spat over Delhi riots

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj and BJP member Kapil Mishra on Thursday engaged in a twitter battle over the recent communal violence in Delhi. Bhardwaj, in a tweet, sought a narco test of Mishra who is accused of inciting the riots by allegedly g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020