Couple staged attack on themselves to extort money: police

A case has been registered against a woman, her husband and three others for staging an assault on the couple and claiming that it was done to force them to withdraw a rape case, the police said on Thursday. The case of assault had been registered in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Monday after a video showing a group of persons stripping and assaulting a 29- year-old woman and her husband went viral.

The woman alleged that the assailants which included her brother and two brothers-in-law abducted her and her husband on February 24, confined them to a room at an unknown location and assaulted them. They wanted her to withdraw a rape complaint, she alleged.

However, probe revealed that the couple had staged their own abduction and subsequent assault with the help of three others to extort more money from the accused in the rape case she had filed four years ago, a police officer said. The men who carried out the so-called assault also recorded it and uploaded it on social media at the couple's instructions, he said.

On Thursday, Ahmednagar police registered an offence against the woman, her husband and three others under the Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act, 1922 and relevant provisions of the IPC. The accused have been detained but no formal arrest has been made yet, the officer added..

